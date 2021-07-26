Third Wave of Covid Hit Indonesia; Hundreds Of Children Died in The Recent Weeks

As the things have started opening up and people become more careless about the social distancing and wearing masks, the spread of the new variants of Covid has began rapidly. According to the studies, the people who are responsible for the spread of new variants are the ones who did not get vaccinated. Now the third wave seems to have hit the Indonesia with children being the target of Novel Coronavirus.

As the delta variant of the corona virus has been spreading all across southeast asia, it has terribly hit Indonesia. The wave in Indonesia is worse than that in India as it is being infected in children and a massive number of children have lost their lives due to this virus. Exceeding Brazil and India’s daily COVID cases and death counts, Indonesia has become the new global COVID epicentre.

Hundreds of Indonesian children have died in the recent weeks, surprisingly most of them were under the age of 5. It has been reported by the New York Times that it is the highest death rate on Earth. The number of children dying is growing massively. The people are blaming the government for them not taking up their responsibilities properly.

Like other countries, children under the age of 18 were not vaccinated in Indonesia, and it was recent that they started vaccinations for ages 12 to 18. This is a major fact for the virus hitting badly.

While we see this, it is also a warning signal for India. The studies are revealing the third wave would be impacting the children of the country, we should start preparing ourselves. The country should also start vaccinations for ages 12-18 as soon as possible to ensure the safety of our children.

Dr Aman says that in the week of July 12, more than 150 children have lost their lives, most of which were under the age of 5.

Covid-19 is majorly impacting people with comorbidities and infections already but that does not mean that people without any previous disease are safe. By the time we realize the fact that a wave has started, most of us are already caught by it.

A huge reason for deaths caused in Indonesia is also the fact that the hospitals there are now fully saturated. There is a lack of doctors on duty. The country wasn’t prepared for another wave to possibly come their way.

It’s not just Indonesia that has been badly hit by the delta variant presently but also countries like Thailand, Malaysia, Myanmar and Vietnam.

Even after the country is still at alarming rates and the death rate hasn’t come down, the government has allowed traditional markets selling staple foods to be back to their normal routine, shops selling non-food items and other small merchants have been allowed to operate at half capacity with shorter hours. Meanwhile, with strict protocols, food stalls and restaurants have been allowed to resume dine-ins in outdoor areas.