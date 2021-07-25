Three Cheers For Mirabai Chanu For Bringing Silver Medal for India at The Tokyo Olympics

The Summer Olympics presently being conducted in Tokyo start with full glory for India as Mirabai Chanu wins a silver medal for weight lifting. It indeed is a moment of celebration for our country. It is to celebrate her dedication and determination over the years more than just the victory of a day.

She has become the only 2nd Indian Weightlifter ever to win an Olympic medal after Karnam Malleswari who won a bronze in the Sydney Games back in 2000. By this, she has got her name embedded in the history of the country. Surely, a Saturday to remember, for her.

It’s high time that we start celebrating and rejoicing the winning of a player more than the release of a cinema movie. We always stand up and cheer when our favourite song comes, but today, let’s salute for this lady who is making the whole nation proud in front of the world.

She proudly took to her social media handles, “It’s really a dream come true for me. I would like to dedicate this medal to my country and would like to thank the billion prayers which were with me during this journey. I like to thank my family, especially my mother for a lot of sacrifices and believing in me. Also special thanks to our government for supporting me, Ministry of Sports, SAI, IOA,

Weightlifting Federation of India, Railways, OGQ, sponsors and my marketing agency IOS for their continuous support in this journey. I would like to give special thanks to my coach Vijay Sharma sir and support staff for their continuous hard work, motivation and training. Thank you once again the entire weightlifting fraternity and all my countrymen. JAI HIND”

Her journey over the years:

Mirabai Chanu is also known as Saikhom Mirabai Chanu. She celebrates her birthday on August 8. Mira’s first huge breakthrough happened at the Glasgow Edition of the Commonwealth Games, 2014. After this, she qualified for the Rio Olympics in 2016. This one ended up being a major failure of her life as she was unable to lift in any of the three attempts in the Clean and Jerk section.

But this does not mean that she gave up. Failures are always difficult but are also the stepping stones of success in ones life. She took it in a positive stride and worked more on herself. Her dreams and aspirations were high. Anything pursued with passion is sure to give you success and that was the case for Mira.

After this one failure, she started breaking her own records and bagged a list of medals at various places, the list is as follows:

2017 World Championships- a Gold medal in the 48kg women’s category

2018 Commonwealth Games- a Gold medal in the women’s 48kg category

2020 Asian Weightlifting Championships- a bronze in the women’s 49kg category

Our Prime Minister also congratulated her through his social media accounts. Along with that, many sports persons, politicians and actors took to their social media handles. It was a delight to see the entire country cheering for her win.