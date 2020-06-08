The Containment Zone Takes Goa’s COVID tally to 300 with 33 New Cases Detected in the state

The Covid-19 cases are skyrocketing in the state with more 33 new cases detected on Sunday most of which comes from the containment zone. With that Goa’s COVID-19 tally reaches to 300 with no single cause of death. The number of 300 is reached within just a weeks time turning the state into the red zone.

According to The New Indian Express, The number of COVID-19 cases in Goa increased by 33 on Sunday, with over half coming from Vasco’s Mangor Hill area, which has already been declared a containment zone, state health secretary Nila Mohanan said.

According to the reports, presently Goa has 300 COVID-19 cases with 235 active cases and most of them come from the containment zone.

Meanwhile, the health secretary Ms Nila Mohanan said that due to the increase in the asymptomatic cases it is decided to setup a medical facility for those patients at Shiroda Public Health Centre by making some space for the symptomatic patients at Margao based COVID facility.

“As per Ministry of Health Affairs (MHA) guidelines, a COVID care facility has been set up at Shiroda’s primary health centre where asymptomatic patients would be admitted, while ESI Hospital in Margo would treat symptomatic ones,” she said.

Presently Shiroda PHC has the capacity of 60 beds which will be expanded further depending upon the requirements said Ms Mohanan. “Shiroda is a 60-bed facility which can be expanded further depending on need,” she added.

Goa’s COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 300, new cases: 33, deaths: nil, discharged: 65, active cases 235, Samples tested till date: 27,402.