Two accidents Claim Three lives in Goa, Two in Savoiverem and One at Usgao

Following the major relaxation in the lockdown more cases of road accidents have started rising in the state. Couple days back in one accident that took place in Ponda two bike riders had died on the spot and impact was so high that the truck caught fire after the collision.

Here in the two accidents that took place in the different parts of Goa three people had lost their lives. According to the reports, Three persons were killed in two separate accidents reported at Savoiverem and Usgao. According to police, in the first accident reported at Savoiverem at 3 pm.

According to the reports published in the local daily Heraldo, the accident that took place in Savoiverm had three occupant in the car including the driver. Reports states that the driver lost control over the car on a sharp turn and rammed in to a roadside tree killing himself instantly and seriously injuring the two occupants.

A 42-year-old Vijaykumar Naik, the driver of the car died on the spot while the other two occupants of the car, Prasad Naik and Ramdas Salgaonkar, sustained serious injuries in the accident. Both the injured were shifted to the Goa Medical College and Hospital. However, Prasad, who sustained serious injuries, succumbed late evening, while Ramdas is undergoing treatment in GMC.

Based on the information given by the Ponda police, one of the occupant of the car Ramdas had arrived in Goa from Karwar to attend the funeral of his relative and he wanted to go back to Karwar after fishing the work here.

But due to the COVID situation there is a need of the pass to enter and exit from the state and Ramdas had to visit the office of Collectorate in south Goa to collect his pass, his relative Prasad and another local Vijaykumar accompanied him to South Goa Collectorate for obtaining a pass. After completing all formalities with regards to obtaining the pass, the three were on their way back to Savoiverem when the accident occurred.

The second accident that was reported in Usgaon on Wednesday a motorcyclist dashed a 65-year-old pedestrian killing him on the spot. According to the sources, the impact was so high that the pedestrian Kadaksing Udaysingh from Sai Nagar, Usgao died on the spot. Police had arrested the motorcyclist Maruti Mirashi for rash and negligence driving.

In both, the cases speeding of the vehicles resulted in the fatality. The car driver was speeding and lost control on the sharp turn killing himself and another person, while in the second case the Motorcyclist was riding in a rash manner and killed a pedestrian with the impact of the bike.