Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
GPDM - A Media Company
GPDM - A MEDIA COMPANY

Goa Sports Minister Govind Gaude Invites Jonty Rhodes at Table Tennis Medal Ceremony at Campal

Former South African cricket legend, Jonty Rhodes, expresses his support for diverse sports and infrastructure improvement at the National Games in Goa. Rhodes, known for his fielding prowess, shares his love for sports and emphasizes their unifying power. Join him in promoting a healthier and more active lifestyle for children.
Govind Gaude Invites Jonty Rhodes
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share

According to former South African cricket player Jonty Rhodes, other sports can better attract interest during the National Games. Many people consider Jonty to be one of the best fielders of all time. He has been visiting Goa for a few months and attended the table tennis finals on Thursday at the Indoor Stadium, Campal.

“Goa is home; my family has been wonderful, and the locals are incredibly kind. Seeing the National Games here is fantastic. Because India means more to me than simply cricket. As we all know. Following the medal ceremony, Jonty told reporters, “It’s encouraging to see other sports getting a chance to shine.”

According to the South African cricket player, sports provide an excellent opportunity for individuals to demonstrate their abilities and improve the quality of life in areas with inadequate infrastructure.

“Sports unite individuals. People in India and South Africa have demonstrated that when they band together, they are unquestionably more powerful, the speaker stated.

Jonty, who is visiting with this family and their kids, promised to help Goa’s sports industry grow.”

“I’m here to support sports at all times. Whether it’s cricket or anything else, I adore sports. You must have a goal to work for. A goal is what motivates athletes all the time; they need something to aim for. We wish to encourage children’s screen-time activities these days. Sports are what we want kids to play,” he stated.

Govind Gaude, the minister of sports, had earlier welcomed Jonty as part of the ‘Get, Set, Goa’ program.”Jonty Rhodes is a well-known figure in the cricket world. He was much anticipated at Campal. As Goa’s sports minister, I am incredibly proud of myself. “I am really happy to have him here at the Games,” Gaude remarked.

Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Share
Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant Vows Accountability for Rental Car Accidents

November 7, 2023 No Comments

Goa’s Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is taking a stand to ensure the safety of residents and tourists by holding rental car owners accountable for accidents. Discover the measures being taken to curb reckless driving and irresponsible behavior in the state. Learn about the strict restrictions, coordination efforts, and legal consequences being enforced to ensure a safer environment for all in Goa.

Read More »
Goa loses against Delhi

Goa Loses Against Delhi’s Star-Studded Basketball Team in The National Championship

October 27, 2023 No Comments

The home team’s performance at the Manohar Parrikar Indoor Stadium in Navelim on Monday would have delighted the small number of spectators who arrived early to watch Goa’s basketball debut. In the first five minutes, Goa led 9–6, and at the end of the first quarter, the score was 20–17. However, in sports, it matters more how you end than how you start, as Delhi’s 81-61 victory in the 37th National Games opening game demonstrated.

Read More »
Goa Startup Bridge

Inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge Event Connects Innovators and Established Industries

October 21, 2023 No Comments

Discover the inaugural GCCI Startup & Corporate Bridge event, where innovators meet industry leaders to foster collaboration, innovation, and mutual growth. Explore how startups are bridging gaps and bringing innovation to the hotel industry, supported by government and corporate engagement in Goa’s thriving startup ecosystem. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect, learn, and grow in a dynamic business landscape.

Read More »
Facebook-f Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube Linkedin