Teen Patti vs. Andar Bahar – which game should you play?

Card games are an integral part of the Indian history. The bar is raised even higher when it comes to card games that sprang from India. In this way, you have Teen Patti and Andar Bahar, which are the most popular card games in the country. Their widespread popularity has been purely built on the passion, fun, and thrill that players get from playing them.

But which of these two games should you play? Continue to read as we try to decide, one and for all, which game is the best.

Teen Patti – if you want to boast your skills

Also known as Indian Poker, Teen Patti is a card game of skill and a bit of luck. Teen Patti allows players to create their playing style or pattern in each game to have high-value hands. One way of making this possible is to learn other players’ hands and moves. After learning those moves, the player creates his gameplay in such a way that keeps him up on the wheels.

At the start of the game, there’s a deck of 52 cards and each player is dealt 3 face-down cards by the dealer. The number of players generally ranges from 2 to 10 (in most cases, it’s between 3 and 6 players). After the dealing, players start betting from the dealer’s left-hand side (anti-clockwise), with each player placing their bets. This continues until there are just 2 players, and the player with the highest-value hand wins the pot.

The main advantage is it’s easier to make money on Teen Patti since the game has elements of skills, which you can learn to master. There are also far more people playing Teen Patti than there are people playing Andar Bahar. You will be able to find this game in more casinos.

Andar Bahar – if you want to play an easy game

Andar Bahar is a pure game of chance, with chances of winning or losing naturally pegged at 50% each. Andar Bahar has a single deck of cards, as the game is about predicting on which side the game card falls. At the beginning of the game, the dealer selects a game card from the deck and shows the same to both players. Each player then states that the game card will fall on the Andar (left side) or Bahar (right side).

The game card is then placed at the center of the table, while the others are returned to the deck. The dealer shuffles the cards: if the first shuffled card is black, the card is dropped from the Andar side. Where the first shuffled card is red, the dropping of cards starts from the Bahar side. As the dropping continues, the side that gets the game card wins the game, and the game ends.

The fact that Andar Bahar is a game of chance makes this the biggest advantage of this game. Anyone can play this game. Andar Bahar is also a perfect game to play with your friends or on the street. Just be aware that this game is actually not legal in India. It’s only legal to play Andar Bahar if you do so at an online casino site.