Tension Continues In Melaulim Village After The Arrest of Two

High tension prevailed in the Valpoi area today after locals were furious as they came to know that two persons were arrested after yesterday’s day-long protests. Today even a larger group of villagers gathered and marched towards the Valpoi police station demanding that the two persons – Valpoi Congress block president Dashrath Mandrekar and activist Vishwesh Parab – be released.

Police, anticipating that people would gather in massive crowds at the police station, already kept the presence of a large police force to prevent any incident.

Local villagers, including large groups of women, took a protest rally from Melaulim village to the Valpoi police station. Locals have been firm stating that they do not want the IIT project to come up in their village.

Women, screaming slogans against the government’s proposed IIT project, marched to the station to demand the two persons arrested to be released.

“We want our land in our names. Police are arresting one-one person if they want to arrest, arrest all. This fight is to save our lands. People have protected these lands for so many years, and they only want to destroy it. We need to protect our Goa,” said a local resident.

“Arrest us all if you’ll want to, we will all go in together,” said another resident. Locals have been firm that they are all fighting on this issue together and no one particular leader should be arrested. ‘If the police want to arrest, they should arrest all the people protesting’, was the collective voice today at the gathering.

Later in the day, after hours of protest outside the police station, the two who were arrested last night were released on bail.

The IIT Goa project issue has witnessed the most uproar in the last few days, after a meeting with the Chief Minister didn’t achieve must success as the locals have stood their ground firm that the proposed project should be scrapped.

The government is however firm on going ahead with the project in Melaulim village, and as days progress, the situation only appears to be growing tense.