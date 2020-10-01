An Apartment Belonging To Former BJP MLA Was Raided By Crime Branch

Kiran Kandolkar, a former BJP MLA’s flat in Khorlim-Mapusa was raided by Crime Branch for alleged gambling activities that were underway within the premises.

The flat in Khorlim was raided on Tuesday night, however, it surfaced only recently that the flat belonged to the former MLA. This raid has now brought the ex-MLA under the radar of the Goa police.

In the past few weeks, the state’s police, along with the Crime Branch sleuths have been conducting several raids across the state and have busted several gambling dens. Large scale matka gambling operations are being investigated by the police.

At the raid in Khorlim, Crime Branch arrested three persons – Vipul Nerulkar, Sunil Chavan, and Adav D’Souza – for being involved in the illegal activity. Also, approximately Rs 50,000 cash was seized from the flat premises.

Another, Ashan Naik alias mama is absconding, and the police are still on the lookout for him for allegedly operating the racket.

According to sources, it is learnt that Kiran Kandolkar’s actual residence is just a few meters from this raided flat. Accordingly, the investigating team will be looking into the former MLA’s links with the offences and they will be verifying his role into the same.

Now that it has surfaced that the flat belonged to him, the police will be stepping up probes to look into all angles, however, according to a report, it is not clear as to whether the former MLA will be summoned or not.

A Special Investigating Team (SIT) of Goa Police which is probing the entire nexus between police-press-politicians following a 2015 High Court order, has been informed about this raid.

Late last week, the Crime Branch had busted other dens. In two raids conducted, six persons were arrested and cash worth Rs 70,000 was seized. One gambling den was busted in the Navelim area, while another in Maulinguem.