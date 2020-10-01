Tulshidas Malkarnekar, Freedom Fighter & Father of Co-Operative Movement In Goa, Dies at 89

Freedom fighter Tulshidas Malkarnekar passed away today morning in Margao after a brief illness. He was 89-years old. Known for his warm affection towards people, he fought for the rights of people and rose against injustice and raised his voice against evils in the social order.

Famous for his several achievements in all diverse fields, Malkarnekar surely will be fondly remembered as a person who fulfilled many roles during his lifelong journey.

As a young kid, Malkarnekar was part of a Congress Sevadal at Girgaon in Mumbai in the 1940s and after being arrested, he was rusticated from Imperial High School. He later joined Jai Hind Vidyalaya at Angrewadi and completed his SSC.

Having had a hand for entrepreneurship, Malkarnekar tried his luck at several business ventures, including a hotel business, but he returned to Goa soon after the state’s liberation.

In Goa, he began an ad agency company Goa Publicity, and through this he got himself exposed to various innovative and creative concepts. Having tried several types of businesses, he even had a sawmill specializing in wooden furniture.

Till a few years ago, one would spot him sitting at his Success Book store in Margao managing the business around.

Besides these, he was also very active in Goan politics and is popular for his great contribution to the co-operative sectors in Goa. According to a report, Malkarnekar can be rightly called the father of all co-operative banks, co-operative credit societies along with Goa Marketing Federation and Sanjeevani Sugar Factory – all of which were established under his initiatives.

In the political sphere, he won his first election on the Congress ticket from Quepem constituency in 1962, however, when the Congress split, he separated himself from the party but continued to be in politics as a neutral observer.

Digambar Kamat, MLA from Margao tweeted about Malkarnekar’s demise saying, “Deeply pained by the passing away of veteran Goan Tulsidas Sakharam Malkarnekar. His contribution to the Co-operative movement in Goa will always be remembered by generations to come. My condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace.”

