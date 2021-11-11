Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma Plan Their Traditional Wedding in Goa

Finally after waiting for almost one year to tie the knot in a traditional way finally Pooja and Kunal decided to have their Traditional Shaadi in Goa.

The couple have already hosted a party in Mumbai and planning to come down to Goa to have their dream wedding in the beautiful atmosphere of Goa on the 15th November.

Pooja Banerjee and Kunal Verma had a court marriage in March 2020 and the couple has a one year old child named Krishiv.

According to the reports, the actress is excited about the wedding in Goa and said that it will be a small and intimate affair.

The Report publicised in Filmi Beat stated that following their court marriage in March 2020 the couple were suppose to have their traditional Shaadi in the month of April but due to Pandemic plans did not worked out.

The report suggests that the Goa wedding of the couple will be attended by their little son Krishiv, when asked how she feels about their son attending the wedding of their Mom and Dad, she said “It will be a Fun”.

According to Pooja, the Goa wedding will be a small and intimate affair and they won’t be having much guest as such. “The Goa wedding will be very small and Intimate affair, and we will be having a party in Mumbai later on where we will he inviting all our friends and relatives,” said Pooja.

Pooja feels that they (she and Kunal) are very excited about the whole thing. “Kunal and I are excited about entering this new beautiful phase of our lives. I am in a happy space now and have been enjoying my personal time,” said Pooja adding, she has not stepped out of her apartment since April 2020.

Apart from Puja and Kunal, Kundali Bhagya actress Shraddha Arya will be getting married to her fiancé on November 16. Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet is also all set to get married by the end of this month.