Did You Know Raveena Tandon Had Thrown Ranveer Singh Out of The Set of Mohra During The Shoot of ‘Tip Tip Barsa Pani’?

Akshay Kumar who played a lead role in the 1994 flick Mohra with Raveena Tandon the song tip tip barsa pani was reshot in Rohit Shetty’s latest flick sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh. But you may not be aware that Ranveer Singh was once thrown out of the set by Raveena Tandon on the shoot of the same song.

How time passes! Today almost 27 years after the same Akshay Kumar is dancing on the same song with the new young actress Katrina Kaif and Ranveer Singh who was a kid during the shoot of Mohra playing the lead role with Akshay.

But this is not the story of Akshay Kumar, we are talking about the Raveena Tandon who once thrown out today’s superstar from the sets of Mohra for some obvious reason.

According to the KoiMoi report, the most sensational Bollywood actress of 80s Raveena Tandon had given many memorable films but the one that shot her into the fane was her amazing performance in the sensual song Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

But what happened during the song that prompted Raveena to remove little Ranveer Singh from the sets of Mohra? Let’s check out why the actress felt the need to throw the Simmba actor out of a film set.

In one of the old interview with Zoom TV, Raveena Tandon opened up about why she had to remove Ranveer Singh out of the sets of the movie Mohra in which Akshay Kumar and she were busy shooting for Tip Tip Barsa Pani.

While speaking on the topic Raveena Tandon told the media that Ranveer has been a very naughty boy right from the young age. “He’s a very very naughty boy, I must say. And in fact, it’s very sweet of him to remember but he keeps pulling my leg ‘mujhe toh set se nikal diya gaya tha’, she told the reporter adding, but that is not the whole truth, “It was very sensual song and it was a rain song and it had some very sensual moves and it was not appropriate for children to be there that time for scenes to be shot like that. I would do that to my child also. Take them to an appropriate set that is watchable for children.”

Remembering the incident Raveena said that she was feeling very uncomfortable that a small kid watching her. “I was feeling uncomfortable ki yeh bachcha bechara mujhe dekh raha hai doing all these sensual moves toh kya lag rha hoga,” hence she requested the producer take Raveer away from the set. “I said let the parents be there but as children, they’ll be scandalised. So that was the intention. All of you know I love kids so there’s nothing like that. I would be the last person to be rude to a child. But I always feel there are things that are age appropriate.”

Well that was the whole reason behind throwing (removing) little Ranveer from the sets of Mohra and nothing more than that. it was a very correct decision, however, we feel bad for little Ranveer!

On the work front, Ranveer Singh will next be seen in Kabir Khan’s 83. The movie also features Deepika Padukone, Jiiva, Hardy Sandhu, Pankaj Tripathi, and many more. On the other hand, Raveena Tandon will be seen in Prashanth Neel K.G.F: Chapter 2, alongside Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt and many more. The movie is set to release on 14th April 2022.

Do let us know what you feel about this little story about today’s heartthrob Ranveer Singh, who is still as naughty as we was when he was a kid.