Plastic Surgery Went Wrong, Kannada TV Actress Chethana Raj Dies at Private Hospital in Bangaluru

Plastic surgery is a craze amongst celebrities and rich people, everyone wants to look attractive and ageless and plastic surgery becomes comes to their rescue but sometimes things go wrong and it results in tragedy. There are many cases where plastic surgery turned out a nightmare and this is one of them.

According to the reports, a Kannada TV Actress Chethana Raj, died in the hospital while undergoing the fat-free transformation surgery after suffering the complications, but the family of the actress has alleged that she died due to the negligence of the doctors in the private hospital in Bengaluru.

The report further stated that after undergoing the Fat-free surgery, she developed a breathing problem which apparently caused due to accumulation of fluid in her lungs. Meanwhile, the hospital had no ICU available to treat her.

Soon she was shifted to another hospital where the doctors declared her brought dead. Some reports also suggest that the actor had undergone the surgery without her parents’ knowledge and did not inform them even when she got admitted back after facing complications.

Doctors at the Kaade Hospital were reportedly said Chethana had suffered a cardiac arrest. Upon her arrival at the hospital, doctors checked her and found her to be unresponsive and with ‘no pulse’. Soon they initiated CPR and after trying for approximately 45 minutes to revive her, the doctors declared that she was brought dead.

The body of the actress is currently kept at Khade Hospital and it will be shifted to the MS Ramaiah Hospital for post-mortem analysis to ascertain the cause of her death. Meanwhile, the parents of the actress have filed a case against the Cosmetic Hospital for negligence.

Dr. Sandeep V, who is the ICU intensivist at the Kaade Hospital, has also filed a report at the Basaveshwar Nagar Police Station, stating that a doctor, Melvin, who is an anesthetist, barged into their hospital with a patient (Raj) around 5.30 pm on May 16, “disregarding all the protocols of the hospital and threatening their security”.

The complaint read: “Our doctors were forced to toe the line of Dr. Melvin and team with threats and though they were aware that the patient was brought dead, they were coerced into declaring only at 06:45 p.m., for the reasons best known to them. We strongly object to this kind of behavior by these doctors and if necessary we may decide to file a report against them. This report is being sent to you to bring to your notice this incident which does not appear normal.”

Source: HT