AAP Will Win In Goa and Punjab As People Wants ‘Delhi Model’ of Governance, Says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party Supremo Arvind Kejriwal is convinced with the fact that his party will make next government in Goa and Punjab as the people wants his “Delhi Model” of governance which only his party can give.

Turning his political party agenda into the “true Hindutva” Kejriwal on Wednesday said that his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) party is following the principal of “true Hindutva” he wants to unite the nation of 130 crore people and them on the path of development.

Kejriwal speaking at the Summit organised by the private Television Channel when he targeted on the BJP while replying to a question at a summit. “Dividing the people in the name of religion, engineering riots and committing atrocities on Dalits is not Hindutva,” he said adding, Hindutva is about uniting one human being with another.

Kejriwal refuted the allegations of playing the soft Hindutva card for gaining sympathy of voters and trying to win the votes in the forthcoming assembly elections in 4 states where he is filing his candidates on all the seats n Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa and Uttarkhand, where the elections are due to be held in early next year.

“I don’t know what soft Hindutva is. I want to unite 130 crore people of this country, unite one human being with another. This is Hindutva…Hindutva unites, Hindutva doesn’t break,” Kejriwal said.

According to Kejriwal, Hindutva is the every word that Shri Ram said, his life and character is real Hindutva, “Every Hindu worship Ram, they adore his words, his life and character, Whatever is going on in the name of Hindutva today is not Hindutva,” he said.

These people hurl dirty abuses on people on media, threaten people, engineer riots, this is not Hindutva. Atrocities are being committed on Dalits, this is not Hindutva, he said in reply to a question without naming any political party or group.

Without taking any names, Kejriwal said abuses were hurled at him by some people after he recently celebrated Diwali in Delhi and visited Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for ‘darshan of Shri Ram’. “I want to ask is it a sin to celebrate Diwali nicely, visit Ayodhya for darshan of Ram Ji,” he said.

Answering to the question of his government approving the scheme of the ‘teerth yatra’ for the senior citizens, taking them on pilgrimage to Shirdi, Ajmer, Ayodhya and other religious places, Kejriwal said there is no politics in the and everybody has a spiritual needs and his government is ensuring that those are fulfilled.

He said there is nothing wrong in his party showcasing a Delhi Model of governance and development as their upcoming poll strategy. “People want the Delhi model in every nook and corner of this country. If people want us, why shouldn’t we go? We ask for votes to improve the quality and standards of schools, provide good hospitals and electricity. This is what we have done in Delhi,” he said. On his party’s poll prospects especially in Punjab and Goa, he hoped that the voters there will appreciate the Delhi model of governance and give their mandate to the AAP.

According to Kejriwal, he wants to give all the privileges to the common man that only the elected representatives and ministers get in our country.

“When ministers get free electricity, it is not termed as freebies, but when I give 200 units free power to people, free education to children, they have problem, why? I want to give everything to people that the ministers get for free,” he said.

Targeting directly on the Modi government Kejriwal said that his government will do whatever possible to reduce the fuel princes in the capital state. “We are working on it and it will be done. Whatever we do, we do substantially. We don’t play dirty politics of increasing (fuel) prices by up to Rs 50 and reducing it by just Rs 5,” he said in a veiled attack at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.