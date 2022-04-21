Gangubai Kathiawadi is All Set to Release on Netflix This Month

Alia Bhatt’s most recent theatrical outing, Gangubai Kathiawadi, performed reasonably well at the box office. The film received mixed to positive reviews. The release date for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s directorial debut has been set. Gangubai will be available on Netflix on April 26th. In addition to the Hindi version, the Telugu version will be released on Netflix on the same day.

Gangubhai Kathiawadi is based on the life of Gangubai Harjeevandas, a social activist and prostitute. In the 1960s, her name rang out on the streets of Kamathipura, Mumbai. Alia Bhatt plays the title role in the film, which was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

‘Gangubai Kathiawadi,’ will be released in theatres on February 25, 2022. It has become a massive box office success. While most Alia Bhatt fans have seen Gangubai Kathiawadi on the big screen, many are still planning on watching it at home. Fans are wondering when the Alia Bhatt-starrer will be available on OTT. Everything you need to know about the Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release date is right here.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali delayed Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT release

According to reports, Ganguabai Kathiwadi’s OTT release date has been pushed back. It was supposed to be released digitally 28 days after its theatrical release, in the last week of March.

Bhansali and Jayantilal Gada, the film’s producers, were confident that the audience would enjoy it. However, due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they were unsure about the film’s box office performance. As a result, they planned a digital release four weeks after the theatrical release, in accordance with industry standards. However, due to the film’s phenomenal box office success, the producers decided to push the OTT release date.

Gangubai Kathiawadi OTT Release Date

Gangubai Kathiawadi’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been acquired by streaming behemoth Netflix. Alia Bhatt’s film dominated the box office and earned more than Rs 125 crore.

The film tells the story of a young girl named Ganga who transforms into Gangubai, a biographical drama depicting the life of young Gangubai, who begins her life as a sex worker but quickly marks her own territory and transforms – into a madame in Kamathipura’s red-light district.

It is said to be loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, also known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in S Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai.’

The film became embroiled in legal wrangling after Congress MLA Amin Patel petitioned the Bombay High Court to change the title.

The film also features prominent performances by Shantanu Maheshwari, Seema Pahwa, and Vijay Raaz. Ajay Devgn makes a brief appearance.

According to Monika Shergill, VP-Content at Netflix India, “Films are a popular form of entertainment in India, and we want to be the destination for best-in-class cinema that our members can watch on Netflix with their friends and family. We are excited to announce that the iconic film Gangubai Kathiawadi will soon be available on Netflix as we expand our film slate of original and licensed films. We hope that our members will enjoy this masterpiece, which was made with tremendous love by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and packed with powerful and memorable performances by Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and many others.”

If there was another film that stormed the theatres after Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi, it was Gangubai Kathiawadi.