Katrina Kaif Legally Hitched To Vicky Kaushal In Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara

Finally the day arrived when the famous Bollywood Jodi Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif finally got legally hitched in Vicky in Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district. They posted the update of their wedding on the Instagram.

The Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal who has been dating each other for a long time finally decided to tie knot and get into the confined relationship on Thursday. The actors took to their official Instagram handles and made the announcement, along with sharing clicks from the nuptial.

They wrote a caption on their instagram post “Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.”

Despite of lot of publicity on the national media about their wedding plan the actual wedding reception was kept very close-knit affair at Rajasthan’s Six Senses Fort Barwara, Sawai Madhopur district, with family and close friends in attendance, reported ANI.

The entire wedding celebration was kept limited to the selected guest list with compulsory RT-PCR tests for the non vaccinated attendees. According to the sources, this was the first wedding ceremony with no photos and NDA clause.

Event the ceremony of Mehandi and Sangeet which was held on the 7th & 8th December= was kept very private keeping the fans in dark about the entire affair, but media did manage to snap photos of various guests heading to Jaipur.

From Katrina Kaif’s family to filmmaker Kabir Khan, actor Neha Dhupia, and musician Gurdas Maan, a number of people were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they got ready to catch a flight to Jaipur. In fact, Maan reportedly performed at the sangeet, and so did the musical trio of Shankar, Ehsaan and Loy.

According to the sources, this high profile weddings had a guests list of only 120 high profile people. As far as the sangeet night was concerned, it was a big musical bash, with not only the aforementioned guests performing, but even Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif themselves shaking a leg at the function.

A grand reception will be thrown for Vicky and Katrina’s colleagues and friends in the coming days. Talking to indianexpress.com, a source had said earlier, “Just like the wedding, the haldi and sangeet are also going to be a private and intimate affair with their family members and close friends. Their friends who will be attending the wedding have known the couple since they were teenagers. Given the Covid situation right now, Vicky and Katrina wanted to limit the guests for the safety of everyone involved. Having said that, the couple is looking forward to celebrating with their industry friends at a later date. They plan to host a reception soon.”