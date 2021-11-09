Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin Youtube
Car Crashes Into Colva Police Station Damaging Property Worth 5 Lakhs

A speeding car crashed into the Colva police station resulting into the grievous injury to the driver and damage worth 5 lakh to Colva police station property.
A speeding car on its way from Benaulim to Colva had crashed into the roof of the Colva Police station in the wee hours of Monday damaging the property of the police station to the tune of 5 lakh rupees. 

The driver of the car who remained trapped inside the car for more than 15 mins has apparently received a grievous injuries and was admitted into the hospital for treatment. 

According to the reports, the driver of the car supposed to have lost control over the vehicle and rammed into the drain covers by the roadside before the car was catapulted nearly 10m into the air. 

According to the Colva police the car was driven by 26-Year-Old Mark Rodregues from Pajifond, Margao. Mark had been admitted at Goa Medical College in a critical condition said the police sources. 

According to the Colva police, at the time of an accident there were nine police personnels at the police station and they heard the cracking sound followed by the crash at 1am. 

When they rushed out to check what happened, they found a car in mangled condition and extracted the driver from the wreck and shifted him to Hospicio in EMRi before shifting him to GMC.  

The damage to the police station is estimated at about Rs 5 lakh as a corner pillar has broken, and the roofing has been damaged. The window panes have also cracked.

