Hundreds Gather Outside MMC To Protest Against Personal Hearing of Land Acquisition For Railway Project

A tense situation prevailed today afternoon outside the Mormugao Municipal Council (MMC) after a personal hearing was scheduled by the officials with regards to land acquisition for the double-tracking of the South-Western Railway project.

It is learnt that the deputy collector had issued notices for a personal hearing to be held this week, till October 27th. However, the local NGO’s and citizens had in the past demanded that the process of land acquisition be stopped by the district officials.

The umbrella organization of NGO’s, Goencho Ekvott, on October 16th, had given a memorandum to the Deputy Collector, Mormugao asking to keep the personal hearings for the land acquisitions on hold. However, people were shocked to know that the hearing was scheduled for today afternoon, despite repeated requests to not go ahead with the same.

At a time of the pandemic, many argue that that the state government is going ahead with such issues, all risking the lives of people. Also, people have questioned the government’s motive to conduct such hearings at a time of the pandemic, thereby risking people’s lives.

Furthermore, with advisories being issues for senior citizens to stay indoors during covid-19, many of them will be forced to venture out as it involves the issue of their land being taken for the project.

After it came to light that the government was planning to go ahead with the hearings this week, all during the pandemic, hundreds of people gathered outside the MMC today afternoon demanding that the personal hearings for the land acquisition for the railway project be stopped indefinitely.

Also, there are over 300 letters written from locals that are sent across to the authorities over these last months objecting to the railway project.

“I feel that the people of Goa are not given due respect. We are saying save our houses, save our environment and our life. Should it not matter to the authorities concerned,” MLA Alina Saldanha said, adding that she has full faith that the Chief Minister will work in people’s interest on these issues.

The Chief Minister, Pramod Sawant has directed the authorities to stop all the personal hearings that were scheduled for the land acquisition of the doubling of the railway line, Captain Viriato Fernandes stated. However, deputy collector Mormugao, stating that he hasn’t received any orders from the Collector asked for some time to speak to officials higher up, but locals have stated that he never came back later.

Locals have stated that they will continue to meet until it is given in writing by the district officials that the public hearings for the land acquisition have been called off.

Citizens are up in arms against the land acquisition by the officials along South Goa’s coastal belt. Many fields, including prominent Goan architectural houses, are in the path of the proposed project, and their acquisition will only mean a deathblow to Goa’s rich heritage along with these pristine belts.