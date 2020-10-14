Petty Quarrel Between Two Labourers Results In One Being Murdered In Mapusa

In an unfortunate incident that occurred today, one person died from his injuries after he was involved in a fight with another person in the Mapusa area of the city today.

The incident occurred around 12:30 today afternoon. The two were labourers working in the city area itself.

According to Mapusa police inspector, the two labourers got into a petty quarrel, which resulted in one, Pitambar Malik, hitting the other, Rahul Bangali with a wooden stick resulting in grievous injuries.

The accused, a native of Orissa, fled from the scene post the incident, while the injured Rahul, was immediately shifted to the North Goa district hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the hospital authorities.

Following the incident, Mapusa police swung into action and after visiting the scene of the crime, a sniffer-dog service was pressed into action.

The accused, Pitambar, aged 40, was immediately traced by the Mapusa police and was arrested by the police, Mapusa PI Vijay C. clarified.

