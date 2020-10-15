Torda Incident Leaves a Scar of Fear Among Local Residents

The crime seems to be on rising in the once known as a peaceful state in the country, while the police doing its investigations, the state government is giving assurances. The Jeweller killed in broad daylight, Attack on restaurant owner over a petty argument of a parking, forceful drinking of disinfectant, and now, a man set ablaze by unknown persons. what more is there to come…

Goa, the peaceful state as it is known, never witnessed crimes of such nature, and with every passing day, it is only increasing.

In an incident that has baffled many, one man was stopped by unknown persons and was set ablaze on the main road near the prominent Torda creek area, in Salvador do Mundo.

The Victim, identified as Vilas Mhetar, a resident of the Torda area itself, was set on fire after kerosene was poured onto him by the unknown persons. Currently, he is in a critical condition at the Goa Medical College, Bambolim.

The incident has shocked not just surrounding areas, but people across the state, as many recall that never has Goa witnessed crimes of such dangerous nature.

It is learnt, that Vilas was very vocal on certain local issues in the area, and even had some arguments with a building contractor over a certain illegal activity. He was also reportedly getting certain threat calls over the last few days, his family stated.

Salvador do Mundo village panchayat has also clarified that Vilas had filed certain issues under several RTI’s against the builder, and as such, the panchayat had overtime handled the issues.

The village panchayat sarpanch has condemned this incident, adding that the incident has shocked the residents of the village.

“This incident has shocked the residents of the village here. As a sarpanch, I will provide all support to the police in this investigation,” he said.

A local resident, expressing his shock over this incident said, “Setting people on fire, attacking with knives. When did Goa start being a witness to such crimes? Definitely, some serious steps need to be taken, or else, Goa’s law and order condition will only get worse.”

Another resident from South Goa also condemned such crimes, adding that after the murder of goldsmith Swapnil Walke in Margao, so many other crimes occurring over very petty issues are surfacing.

“Most of these are very petty incidents, and something they can take the law into their hands and do such attacks,” she said.

Many others too took to social media to express their anguish over such incidents occurring openly in the state, adding that until severe punishment is approved, some ‘goons’ will continue to think they are above the law.

Commenting on this incident, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has directed the Goa Police to initiate strict action against the accused persons. “I have directed Goa Police to take strong action against the attackers in the dreadful incident at Porvorim today,” he tweeted saying.

I have directed Goa Police to take strong action against the attackers in the dreadful incident at Porvorim today. Such heinous crime is intolerable and will be dealt with an iron hand. I pray for speedy recovery of the victim who is undergoing treatment at GMC. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) October 14, 2020