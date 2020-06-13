Now the state has a second Containment Zone situated in North Goa

As the number of cases kept increasing in India, Goa has also registered more cases on a daily basis, and now the state has its second containment zone situated in the North Goa. A place called Ghodemal situated in Sattari Taluka in North Goa had been declared as second containment zone after Mangor Hill following the spike in COVID-19 cases.

COVID is now started spreading across the state with daily new city or village is featured in the media with new cases. According to the reports, after Mangor Hill this area is identified as a new containment zone but CM said that there is no need to worry.

According to the IANS report, Goa witnessed a rapid surge in COVID-19 or coronavirus cases, the state administration has declared another containment zone. Notably, Ghodemal area situated in North Goa’s Sattari sub-district.

This is state’s second containment zone after Mangor hill, following a spike in cases there over the last few days. Health authorities claimed that 14 people have tested positive for the deadly virus in the village.

According to the sources, this is the case of major community transmission as most of the cases identified in the second containment zone are originated from the first one. A health ministry official said that most of the cases in Ghodemal and nearby areas involve health department workers posted at an urban health centre in Vasco town, near Mangor hill.

The health minister Mr Vishwajit Rane told the media that “After a thorough discussion with Secretary Health, we have instructed the (North Goa) Collector to declare Ghodemal as a containment zone along with Kasarwada and Deulwada as buffer zones.”

The story does not ends here as there are more places in the line soon to get notified as the next containment zones. According to the reports, apart from Mangor hill and Ghodemal village, Chimbel, a slum cluster near Panaji, has also witnessed a spurt in corona positive cases.

Chimbel is one of the biggest slum area situated near Panaji and the cases of coronavirus may spike soon here as people do not have the option of major sanitisation and social distancing.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant urged the people not to be afraid of these ‘zones’ which are formed to map the local transmission of the deadly virus and prevent the contagion from spreading. “There is no need to fear formation of containment zones. It is a means to make people aware and alert, so that people don’t come in contact with these areas,” Sawant said.

According to CM majority of the cases detected in Goa are asymptotic and that only 7 to 8 cases are serious that needs medical attention at the moment. “A majority of the state’s 394 active COVID-19 cases were asymptomatic and that only eight hospitalised patients required medical treatment to combat the infection,” he said.