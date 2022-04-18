Morning Walk Proved Deadly to Elderly Couple Knocked Down By Speeding Jeep Driven by 22-Year-Old at Campal

When they went for the morning walk on Sunday 17th April, they were unaware that it might become their last walk. While they were on their way back home, a speeding jeep driven by 22-year-old Amar Barnard, knocked them down resulting in the death of 69-Year-Old Maruti Sawant and severe injuries to his wife.

According to the reports, it was around 6.45 am when the elderly couple was returning back home on a two-wheeler after their walk when the speeding jeep came from the opposite direction and knocked them down.

The sources had revealed that the jeep driver, 22-year-old Amar Barnard lost control over his vehicle, and rammed into the two-wheeler coming from the opposite direction at D B Marg, Campal near the football stadium resulting in fatal injuries to the couple.

According to the sources, the husband Maruti Sawant (69) died on the spot due to the severe impact of the speeding jeep while his wife Pushpa Sawant (62) was lying on the road, writhing in pain, was taken to GMC (Goa Medical College) for the treatment.

Pushpa Sawant had suffered severe injuries with multiple fractures and after the primary treatment, she was shifted to the Manipal Hospitals at Dona Paula for Surgery. Her condition is said to be very critical.

Meanwhile, the Panaji police have booked the jeep driver Amar Barnard under sections 279, 338, and 304A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for Rash and Negligent driving and for causing severe injuries and subsequent death of the two-wheeler rider, further investigations are underway.

Police sources said, Bernard who was driving the jeep lost control and collided head-on with the scooter ridden by the Sawant. According to neighbors, Maruti was a former employee of the tyre company MRF.