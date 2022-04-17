Will Not Allow Religious Conversations in Goa Says CM Pramod Sawant

Religious conversions is not the new story in the state of Goa and this practice is going on for the ages, the poor and needy are converted into different region by various religious organisations by offering the enticement of various kind.

The chief minister of Goa Dr Pramod Sawant has assured the Goans that his party will not allow any religious conversions in the state. He also mentioned that he is aware of the conversion activities going on in the various part of the state.

“I have heard of people are taking advantage of poor who belongs to minority and backward classes, who are unemployed and do not even have food to consume. These are the people who are targeted, but let me assure that I won’t allow such conversion in the state and my government will make sure that such thing does not get any encouragement,” he said at the occasion of Idol installation ceremony that took place in Kudnem in Bicholim Taluka.

He also asked the temple committee to keep watch on such thing and urged people of Goa stay alert. “Anyone come to know about any such case can inform the concern authorities for the prompt action,” he added.

According to CM Dr Pramod Sawant, 60 years ago, people of Goa believed in God, Region and Nation and migrated to places with the idols and Gods. “It was believed that if god is protected, then religion will be protected and if religion is protected, then nation will be protected, after 60 years people are once again making an effort to visit the places from where they were displaced, to try and find their “kuldevtas.”

He also referred to the Portuguese rule when the temples and religious places were demolished and destroyed. “The families are working towards re-establishing the culture and temples which were destroyed during Portuguese reign,” he said adding that In many places, people visit the temple only once in a year, “We have to make sure that our next generation is made aware about our culture and religion.”

In his budget speech, Sawant has made a provision of Rs 20 crore for reconstruction and restoration of temples and heritage sites destroyed during the Portuguese era. Portuguese ruled Goa for 450 years.

“Our places of worship are symbols of our rich cultural heritage. At many places in Goa, we find several temples in dilapidated and neglected condition. During the Portuguese regime, there was a systematic effort to destroy these cultural centres. Considering tourism development, we have made a provision of Rs 20 crore for reconstruction and restoration of these temples and sites,” Sawant had said in his budget speech.