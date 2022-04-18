Goa Government Have Plans To Make Goa a ‘Logistic Hub’ Says Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho

After the coal hub now Goa is going to be a Logistic Hub, the transport minister revealed the state Government plans of converting Goa into the Logistic Hub.

Meanwhile, the Government of Goa also has plans of converting the Goa International Airport at Dabolim into a Cargo Hub in the near future, stated the report.

This is a master plan of converting the Dabolim Airport into a Hub so that after the commencement of the Mopa Airport, Dabolim Airport does not remain idle.

Speaking to the reporters, Godinho said that there is no need to worry. “The locals were worried as to what will happen to the Dabolim Airport after the commissioning of Mopa Airport, Dabolim will lose its relevance but that will not be the case,” he said adding that Dabolim will give tuff completion to the Mopa airport.”

It may be recalled that the state government has recently spent around 450 crore rupees to modernize the Dabolim Airport and now additional 250 crores have been allowed for the purpose of expansion work.

“The locals were worried that after the commissioning of Mopa Airport, Dabolim Airport will lose its importance but that won’t happen and it will give stiff competition to Mopa Airport,” said Godinho, who is also MLA from Dabolim Constituency.

Mr. Godinho has a plan of transforming Dabolim International Airport into the Multi-Model Hub along the lines of Singapore and Dubai. “Since the Mopa airport is larger in the area it will be ideal to accommodate Jumbo Aircrafts and we will make the facility of Aircraft repairing also available there,” he said.

According to Godinho, opening such avenues will open the doors for new job opportunities. “A facility like this will open up a whole lot of new job opportunities and Goan youth will not need to move out of the state to hunt for jobs,” he said.