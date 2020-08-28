Margao’s Station Road Continues To Witness Anti-Social Activities

Margao’s famous and notorious stretch – Station Road – continues to be raining disorder in the town city till today. Recently, the entrance gate, located near the railway property side was closed so as to prevent miscreants from entering and taking shelter in the premises there.

The area – long known for anti-social elements – is back in the spotlight once again as many such illegal activities continue to go unnoticed. Some persons, reportedly sex workers, have also not been seen in the area over the last few days. However, other persons, mainly involved in looting and other activities continue to roam freely around the station road area.

Several reports of phone snatching from the area have also come to light, though the miscreants have successfully been able to flee from the area after committing the thefts.

Local traders around the area have also expressed fear over such activities happening openly within the area. Phone snatching, including that of two-wheeler riders while riding has been occurring around the area.

Loading...

Upon local MLA Digambar Kamat’s request, Collector South Goa, Ajit Roy had called for a high-level meeting to discuss the issue. Following this, the Margao police conduct occasional rounds within the station road area.

This however, has not reduced the problems, as many continue to witness scoundrels roaming around. Salcette Mamlatdar, Prataprao Goankar had shut the entrance of the railway property, which was primarily used by several anti-social elements to take shelter in the area after committing petty thefts.

Besides locals visiting shops in the area, the local shopkeepers have even expressed their concerns of not being safe within this area. With no plans in sight to re-locate the homeless and many other miscreants in the area, a sense of fear continues to prevail among those visiting this area.