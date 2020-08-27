Narcotics Control Bureau Team Arrives In Goa In Connection With Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case 

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrived in the state today morning to reportedly investigate certain links into the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

According to sources, a Goa-based businessman, Gaurav Arya’s links have surfaced in the case.

Gaurav reportedly owns a hotel in Goa’s Anjuna belt by the name of Hotel Tamarind.

However, Gaurav Arya, who currently is at his Goa residence, denied the fact that he is under hiding, in a conversation to a national television channel.

He further added that no contacts have been made to him by any investigating agency yet.

He also claimed that there was no need for his name to be dragged into the investigation of this case, as his last interaction with Rhea Chakraborty was three and a half years ago – before the actress even met Sushant.

The Sushant Singh Rajput’s is being closely investigated by three central investigation agencies, including the CBI and the ED.

(The story is a developing one and will be updated when more information surfaces)