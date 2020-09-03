India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goa Prism Marathi 200X60PX
Incredible Goa 200X60PX
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin
Advertisement

Margao Attack Case Cracked – Crime Branch Arrested 2 Accused; One Still Absconding

Two Accused Arrested
Image for representational purpose only

In a late-night development, two accused in the Margao goldsmith murder case were arrested by the Crime Branch of Goa Police. The two accused – Omkar Patil and Edson Gonsalves – were brought to the Panaji police station. 

The Crime Branch team, led by Police inspector Dattguru Sawant arrested the two accused in a midnight raid. The third person accused, Mustafa Sheikh – who is believed to have stabbed the goldsmith Swapnil Walke – is still absconding. Search operations are still currently on for the third accused. 

Both accused were handed over to the Margao police station team at the capital’s police station. The team of Margao police has taken the two into custody for further investigations. 

Margao Murder Case Accused

Loading...

Yesterday, Swapnil Walke – the owner of Krishni Jewellers – was shot first, and then stabbed to death, in an attempt to rob the shop. As Swapnil refused to pay heed to their demands, the accused reportedly shot, and later stabbed him as they made an attempt to flee the scene. 

A country-made pistol, along with a magazine, one empty cartridge, three live rounds & a knife has been recovered by the police. 

Swapnil passed away on his way to the hospital, according to police sources. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Scroll to Top