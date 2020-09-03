Margao Attack Case Cracked – Crime Branch Arrested 2 Accused; One Still Absconding

In a late-night development, two accused in the Margao goldsmith murder case were arrested by the Crime Branch of Goa Police. The two accused – Omkar Patil and Edson Gonsalves – were brought to the Panaji police station.

The Crime Branch team, led by Police inspector Dattguru Sawant arrested the two accused in a midnight raid. The third person accused, Mustafa Sheikh – who is believed to have stabbed the goldsmith Swapnil Walke – is still absconding. Search operations are still currently on for the third accused.

Both accused were handed over to the Margao police station team at the capital’s police station. The team of Margao police has taken the two into custody for further investigations.

Loading...

Yesterday, Swapnil Walke – the owner of Krishni Jewellers – was shot first, and then stabbed to death, in an attempt to rob the shop. As Swapnil refused to pay heed to their demands, the accused reportedly shot, and later stabbed him as they made an attempt to flee the scene.

A country-made pistol, along with a magazine, one empty cartridge, three live rounds & a knife has been recovered by the police.

Swapnil passed away on his way to the hospital, according to police sources.