Calangute Cab Driver Involved in International Drug Racket Arrested by NCB Tests Positive For COVID-19

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has reportedly unearthed an international drug racket, which has been involved in supplying banned drugs in major metropolitan cities of the country, such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

Several raids were conducted across these cities, wherein a cross country drug angle was unearthed by the NCB. According to officials, the payment for these drugs, which have been smuggled from the US and Canada, were being made through cryptocurrency on the darknet.

The seizure operations carried out in Mumbai exposed links among Mumbai, Goa, and Bengaluru. Then, the NCB, Bengaluru zonal unit, intercepted F Ahmed – a driver with a prominent resort at Calangute – who had reportedly “supplied contraband narcotic drugs to a prominent receiver in Bengaluru, who has links with some celebrities”.

Several seizures of drugs were conducted across the country, which led the team to this arrest in Goa. In the national capital, the NCB seized 3.5 kg of Bud, which was allegedly smuggled from the US and was to be sent to Mumbai. The consignee was reportedly misguided that the consignment was some legal stuff sourced from America.

Another cache of contraband drugs was also seized in Mumbai, which was sourced from Canada and destined for Goa. Bud is primarily sourced from the US and Canada and has a huge market in Mumbai’s underbelly. The street price of bud is over Rs 5,000 per gram and they vary depending on demand.

This drug trail could lead the investigating officials to identify more links within India’s film industry, officials said.

Meanwhile, F. Ahmed, who was to be produced before a trial court in Mapusa for a transit remand to Mumbai, has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.

As the case is being investigated in Mumbai, the cab driver was supposed to be taken on a transit remand for further investigations. However, he will be placed under home isolation as he is asymptomatic.

The arrest comes days after a drug angle within the Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case has found links in the state. Goa-based hotelier Gaurav Arya is being questioned by investigating agencies in Mumbai.