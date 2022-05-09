Lifeguard Nabs Thieves on Run After Robbing The Tourists at Calangute Beach

Calangute beach is the busiest beach in Goa with the domestic tourists and looking at high potential, the rogues target this area.

In one such incident, 3 thieves escaping with the bags of tourists at Calangute beach were nabbed by the lifeguard.

The incident took place on Saturday 7th May at bustling Calangute beach. The weekends begin the busiest days of the week, thieves decided to target the tourists on the beach, they got hold of the bag and were on the run when nabbed by the lifeguard.

According to the lifeguard working for the Drishti Services, he noticed the thieves on a run with the bags of tourists who were busy enjoying their life in the water.

“I chase them and banged to catch all three of them and handed over them to the Calangute police,” said the lifeguard. The stolen items were, later on, returned to their respective owners.

According to the reports, the lifeguards also helped in tracking down the children lost in the huge crowd and were returned to their respective families. The crowd is getting crazy as the summer is on its peak on the Goa’s most sought-after beach.