Enforcement Directorate Raids Dempo Group of Companies Offices Across Goa 

In a shocking incident, all the offices of a Dempo Group of Companies has been raised by the enforcement directorate on Monday.

According to the reports, The Enforcement Directorate Monday conducted searches across offices of the Goa-based Dempo Group of companies.

Dempo Groups is a well-known and reputed business house situated in the state of Goa and this is first such incident of raids by ED took place on their offices across Goa.

Dempo group has the dives business are well known for the mining business in the state, it also own a well known Goa Carbon which was recently in the news for loss-making.

The Dempo group, which earlier had mining as its core business, has investments in ship-building, real estate, education and media among other sectors.

More details are awaited in this regard.