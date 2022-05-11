Beware of These 5 Creatures That Can Crawl in Through Your Toilet

If you’ve ever wondered why bugs and other pests visit your bathroom, it’s because of all the moisture. And when it comes to the toilet seat, many people fail to clean it consistently and thoroughly. Flushing isn’t enough because there is the residue left behind, which attracts all the wrong visitors.

We want you to know that many pests can enter your home through your toilet and that there are ways to avoid this.

Snakes prefer cool, wet, and dark environments, which is why your toilet pipes can be very appealing to them. The sewer, however, is what draws them there in the first place because it contains food remnants that they can feed on. When they’ve finished eating in the sewer, they’ll look for a way out, and the pipes are the easiest and quickest route. However, if you live in a cold climate, you should not be alarmed because snakes will only appear in toilets in warm countries.

The snakes that crawl through the pipes are usually harmless, such as garden or tree snakes. This is due to the fact that these snakes are slimmer than venomous snakes and can fit through the pipes. Nonetheless, some anacondas have been spotted in the toilets of people in South America and Australia.

Rats, like snakes, are always looking for food, and our pipes can be very appealing to them. Rats are more likely to enter homes where the toilet and garbage disposal are connected by the same pipes. Because their anatomy is so flexible, they can swim through the pipes and hold their breath for minutes before needing to breathe.

As a result, it is critical not only to dispose of food remnants in a trash bag but also to never flush food down the toilet. Rats will have no reason to enter your sewage system if there is no food in the pipes. You should also keep the toilet lid closed at all times and consider installing a rat guard.

Spiders are a bit more difficult to deal with because they cannot swim in your pipes, but they can enter your bathroom through another passage. When they get in, they’ll most likely sit outside the toilet seat. Only black widow spiders will crawl inside the toilet and weave their web from one side to the other. However, this will only occur in an outdoor toilet that lacks plumbing and is not connected to a sewer system.

Because there are so many flies for them to catch, this is where these venomous spiders thrive. That is also why, before using an outhouse toilet, you should always thoroughly inspect the seat. Spiders, like the black widow, the brown recluse, and the hobo spider won’t have any trouble biting

Lizards entering toilets is a fairly common occurrence in the Southwest United States. This is due to the fact that these creatures adore water and seek food wherever they can. Crickets and other insects (such as flies) can be found in your toilet’s plumbing if it is not kept clean. Lizards that can do this are typically small enough to fit through the pipes.

In 2008, a man in Australia was in his bathroom when he noticed the water in the toilet gurgling. A baby possum appeared moments later, and this is not the first time this has happened. Another time, a woman discovered a dead possum in her toilet. These unusual visitors are excellent swimmers and can hold their breath for long periods of time.

How to avoid and respond to these occurrences

Keep your toilet clean: It may seem obvious, but you must clean your toilet frequently and accurately. Disinfecting cleaners are ideal for the job, and if you want to save money, use white wine vinegar or baking soda. You can also get one of those toilet fresheners that stick to the side of the toilet and emit a pleasant odor when you flush.

Keep it dry: Most pests prefer humidity, which is why they are drawn to wet bathroom floors. As a result, it’s critical to remove any standing water from the sink or the floor after you’ve taken a shower. If you notice any leaks in your plumbing, contact a technician right away to have them repaired.

To clean your pipes naturally, combine equal parts sugar, water, vinegar, and 5-10 drops of dish soap in a bowl. Combine all of this and flush it down the toilet or into your bathroom sink. You can also flush the toilet with boiling water.

Call a pest control company: If you don’t have the time or courage to deal with pests on your own, hire a pest control company to do it for you. After that, you can periodically flush water mixed with a cleaning solution down the drain to ensure that no pests climb up into the toilet.