Lawyer Attacked by Two Men on Motorcycle Last Night in Sanguem

Lawyer and social activist Amar Naik was attacked by two motorcycle-borne assailants last night. The incident occurred when Amar, who was in his car, was proceeding from Sanguem area towards Costi.

After the incident, a formal police complaint was lodged by Amar Naik at the Sanguem police station. The incident reportedly occurred around 9 PM last night.

According to the lawyer’s complaint to the police, one of the assailants on the bike threw a heavy object on his car and later fled from the scene of the incident.

The heavy object resulted in Amar Naik’s car windshield being completely smashed and damaged. The lawyer luckily escaped unhurt from this attack.

Police sources have stated that the lawyer filed a complaint last night and they are currently investigating further into the matter. Accordingly, all CCTV’s and other footages, if any, in the area will also be looked into in order to try to nab the accused involved in this attack.