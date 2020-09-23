MMC’s Chief Officer’s Birthday Celebration Video Goes Viral on Social Media

In a viral social media video, Margao Municipal Council (MMC) Chief Office Ajit Panchwadkar was seen celebrating his birthday along with other municipality staff members and other groups.

The video, widely criticized on social media, comes at a time when the state has been witnessing a surge in covid-19 numbers, with an average of 400-600 cases daily this month.

Furthermore, no social distancing was observed at the celebrations, as seen in the video.

In the video, the Chief Officer can be seen cutting the cake in presence of other members, while others were singing for him.

The celebrations, which appeared to be held amid a sports screening of an IPL game, also shows other members violating covid protocols by not wearing masks.

Though small celebrations with limited numbers are allowed by authorities, many have questioned the ‘example setting’ of bureaucrats and leaders.