India Time Mail 200X60PX
Goa Prism Marathi 200X60PX
Incredible Goa 200X60PX
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Linkedin
Advertisement

MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar Suffers Heart Attack; Admitted in GMC

Deepak Dhavalikar
MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) President and former minister Deepak Dhavalikar suffered heart attack today, Tuesday evening.

He was quickly shifted Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim for treatment and has been admitted there.

Dhavalikar reportedly suffered a heart attack today evening around 4PM and was immediately shifted to the state’s top hospital. 

Deepak Dhavalikar had tested positive for the coronavirus infection earlier this month on September 5 th and was the fifth member of the Dhavalikar family to have tested positive. All of them had reportedly recovered well.

The MGP leader has been admitted in the special Cardiac ward at the Goa Medical College.

Loading...

Further details awaited.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Also Read...

Facebook-f
Instagram
Twitter
Youtube
Linkedin

Subscribe to Newsletter

SECTIONS

ELEMENTS

PARTNER SITES

ABOUT

Copyright © 2020 Goa Prism | Powered by Creative Concept Media

Scroll to Top