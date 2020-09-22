MGP President Deepak Dhavalikar Suffers Heart Attack; Admitted in GMC

Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) President and former minister Deepak Dhavalikar suffered heart attack today, Tuesday evening.

He was quickly shifted Goa Medical College and Hospital, Bambolim for treatment and has been admitted there.

Dhavalikar reportedly suffered a heart attack today evening around 4PM and was immediately shifted to the state’s top hospital.

Deepak Dhavalikar had tested positive for the coronavirus infection earlier this month on September 5 th and was the fifth member of the Dhavalikar family to have tested positive. All of them had reportedly recovered well.

The MGP leader has been admitted in the special Cardiac ward at the Goa Medical College.

Loading...

Further details awaited.