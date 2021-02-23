Illegal mini market complex in Mapusa

Mapusa Municipal Council (MMC) has issued a stop work order against the construction of a mini market complex at the heart of the Mapusa city.

At least 40 stalls and sheds for restaurant and ice cream parlour have been constructed in a private property near the Carvalho Petrol Pump in the jurisdiction of Mapusa municipality. The Mapusa Municipal Council technical section inspected the property and found that stalls and sheds were constructed illegally and without obtaining permission from the council.

The municipal engineer’s report revealed that the Atmaram Gadekar from Canca has constructed 40 stalls, besides sheds for restaurant and ice cream parlour in the said location. The report also mentioned that the entire construction was done illegally without obtaining permission of the council as required by the law.

Based on the technical report, Mapusa Municipal Council Chief Officer Kabir Shirgaonkar has issued a stop work order on the construction. He has also issued a show-cause notice to the transgressor, giving him 15 days to reply or face demolition of the construction.

“The inspection report of the ongoing construction has observed that the construction is being done illegally without obtaining permission of the council. Kindly show cause why the said construction should not be demolished under section 184 (8) of the Goa Municipalities Act,” Shirgaonkar said.

Shirgaonkar also mentioned that the NGPDA had rejected the project initiator’s request for grant of permission for erection of the temporary structure.

Despite the stoppage order, work continued at the site.

Meanwhile ,The Mapusa Merchants Association has expressed shock and concern over this illegal mini market being set up in Mapusa and urged the government to take strict action against the illegal market complex in the vicinity of the main market.

“A market complex has come up behind the Carvalho Petrol Pump along the Mapusa-Calangute road which is constructed on private land and is apparently not legally sanctioned. Mapusa Municipal Council should take strict action against such illegal complexes, considering that a proper and well-established market already exists in the vicinity,” said Ashish Shirodkar in a memorandum to the chief officer.