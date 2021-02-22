“Gang Culture Has No Place in Goa”; CM Assures Strict Action Against Gang Wars.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has assured strict action against crimes and gang wars reported in the state. Speaking to the media on the sidelines of the recent gang attack in Fatorda, on Wednesday, Sawant said the police would be taking strict action against crimes in the state.

“In the last two years, there have been many cases of murders and gang wars that have been taking place across the state and we have begun cracking down on such cases whether it is in Merces, Fatorda, or along the coastal belt. In the next six months, these sorts of cases that have been listed whether in the talukas of Mormugao, Salcete or Pernem will face strict action,” he said.

Earlier this week a shootout took place in Fatorda where history-sheeter Anwar Shaikh was shot and injured by another rival gang. Apparently, the fear of the law appears to have almost completely evaporated in the state. Police are clear that there was some previous enmity between the attackers and Anwar Shaikh, who was attacked or that there were threats made. The investigation is still on. One person was immediately arrested, another the next day, and the police are on the lookout for others. Shaikh has named a few people in his statement to the police, some of them also have a criminal history.

In the past months, there have been several crimes in the State. The jeweler’s murder in Margao last year and the attack on a house in St Cruz are two incidents. This week’s attack is yet another indication that lawlessness in Goa has increased.

These indications suggest that the law and order in the state have deteriorated to a large extent. If there is no strong action taken, the situation could go further downhill and quickly.

The police are investigating the case, but simultaneously the cops have to begin the promised crackdown on organized crime. When asked if the police were not doing their duties, CM Sawant replied, “The police are doing its work but sometimes stricter action needs to be taken for which the cases have to be fast-tracked and that will begin to happen now.”

Goans are tired of the statements and the promises that are made by the police and the government whenever a crime happens in the state. They want to see proper action taken against them, whereby the locals can assure that the state is a safer place to live in. The action has to be double-pronged with the government sending out the message that lawlessness will not be tolerated and the police are acting to control crime, especially organized gang wars.