Two Pune Tourists Dies After Their Car Fall Into Creek At Arpora in North Goa

Two Pune based tourists met with watery grave as the vehicle they were travelling plunged into the creek at Arpora in North Goa.

According to the police reports, the incident took place at around 5.30am in the morning, both were on their way after attending party at night club in north Goa.

The deceased, identified as Shubham Dedge (28) and Ishwari Deshpande (25), both were residents of Pune, in Maharashtra.

The car seems to have fall into the creek after the driver lost control over it said the police sources.

According to the in-charge of the Anjuna police station inspector Suraj Gawas, the primary investigation suggests that accident took place after the driver ;lost control over the car he was driving.

The possibility of driver being under the influence of the alcohol cannot be ruled out stated the sources, only the post mortem report will confirm the same, it added.

“After losing control, the car crossed over to the opposite corridor and again crossed over back before falling into a small creek. The fire brigade was called around 7 am. They managed to take out the car and the dead bodies of the two,” Anjuna PI told the Indian Express.

Akshay Parsekar, the Sub Inspector attracted to the Anjuna police station said that they have found the writ band on the hands of the deceased.

“Based on the wristbands the two were wearing, we believe that they had visited a club in the area in the night before they met with an accident,” said PSI Akshay.

According to Parsekar, both the deceased belongs to Pune. “Dedge is a resident of Kirkatwadi in Pune, while Ishwari is a resident of another area in Pune,” he told the media.

“Family members of both the deceased were contacted immediately. They are arriving from Pune,” Anjuna PI Inspector Gawas told.