Kadamba Transport Corporation Limited to Launch The ‘Mhaji Bus Scheme’

The ‘Mhaji Bus’ (My Bus) scheme is a scheme that paves the way to hire private buses to promote the services of state-run Kadamba Transport Corporations Limited (KTCL) by connecting remote areas and cities. The KTCL will be hiring private buses for the following three routes: Cancona to Margao, Curchorem-Quepem-Margao, and Curchorem-Ponda-Panjim. The private buses will be hired from June 15.

The private buses will come under the state-run KTCL on the basis of contracts in order to strengthen the public transport system of Goa. Ulhas Tuenkar, KTCL Chairman and MLA said that the scheme will be put in effect on the above-mentioned routes on a pilot basis for six months, from June 15 till December 31.

On the Cancona to Mrgao route, 41 buses will operate, 102 buses will operate on the Curchorem-Quepem-Margao route, and on the Curchorem-Ponda-Panjim route, 144 buses are set to be deployed. The private bus owners will be paid Rs 34 per km on average with a minimum distance assurance of 180 km and a minimum assured distance per year of 60,000 km.

The rate per km payable will vary with the seating capacity of the buses. For buses with 23 to 26 seats, the rate per km payable will be Rs 29. For buses with 27 to 38 seats, the rate per km payable will be Rs 34. For buses with 39 to 46 seats, the rate per km payable will be Rs 36. The scheme will be streamlined based on feedback from the pilot routes and the final scheme will be prepared for all the routes across the state. Tuenkar said that the scheme will be reviewed monthly after taking into consideration the suggestions from the operators.

The operators will be required a provide experienced drivers with the buses and the conductors will be deployed by the KTCL. The KTCL will also be providing a concessional monthly pass scheme for such buses. The private buses under this scheme will provide end-to-end connectivity to remote villages. The private buses will also provide late-night and early-morning services. Out of the 1,104 route permits issued to private bus operators, only 578 buses are operational. This scheme will also ensure the buses are efficiently used throughout all the routes.

The KTCL will also launch an app for real-time bus ticketing and tracking. It will make the bus schedule more accurate and easily accessible to anyone. The commuters will be able to book tickets through a QR code. Already, 51 electric buses and 459 KTC buses have been equipped with Vehicle Location Tracking Devices (VLTD) as a part of this scheme.

