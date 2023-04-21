Twitter Removes Blue Tick From Legacy Accounts of Politicians and Celebrities

The new policy of the Twitter Legacy account with the Blue Badge has been changed under the flagship of Elon Musk. Twitter has removed the Blue Tick from all the major flagship accounts of prominent politicians and celebrities across the country.

In Goa, most of the prominent politicians and political parties have lost their blue tick (verification badge) on twitter and the reason behind this is said to be the promotion of a premium “Twitter Blue” subscription by an Elon Musk-owned company.

According to the reports published by the local dailies, Elon Musk-owned microblogging platform Twitter on Thursday started removing the legacy blue ticks from the profiles of prominent people and politicians in Goa and across the world.

Several political leaders including Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Congress leader Yuri Alemao and official political party accounts, ministers and some MLAs lost the blue ticks from their Twitter accounts. accounts that pay for the premium “Twitter Blue” subscription will be able to retain the ‘verified’ credential on their profiles.

It is not alone the Goan politicians of political parties that have lost the Blue Verification Badge of Twitter but the big celebrities with millions of followers such as Virat Kohli, and Shah Ruk Khan have also lost their Blue Verification Badge.

According to the new policy, the Twitter only the organizations and people that pay for the premium ‘Twitter Blue” subscription will be able to retain the ‘verified’ credential on their profiles. Twitter initially announced plans to remove the legacy blue ticks on April 1, but the change applied to select accounts.

Twitter in March tweeted, “On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue.”

The check marks that helped verify the identity of the celebrities and politicians and authentic accounts that distinguishes them from impostors will now only be a part of the Twitter Blue package.

In India, the price for Twitter Blue is ₹900 for iOS monthly, web monthly is ₹650 while the yearly rate for iOS is ₹9400. For Android users, the monthly rate is ₹900 while the yearly cost is ₹9,400.