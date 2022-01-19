No Alliance with NCP and Shiv Sena in Goa Due to Unreasonable Demands, Claims Congress

The only visible possibility at the moment is politics of alliance as none of the parties seems to be getting the majority in the coming assembly polls and various combinations of alliances are getting formed in the backdrop of polls and top among them is Congress.

To Make Goa BJP Mukt only Congress is coming up as ons of the major source of alliance for the small bit regional and local parties, but many alliances are not getting formed due to big demands from the allies.

The talks between the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) and Shiv Sena did not reach to a fruitful end due to the unreasonable demands from the allies, claimed the sources in Congress.

According to the ANI reports, the formation of Maha Vikas Aghadi (Mega Progressive Front) between Congress + NCP + Shiv Sena did not take place due to undue demands from the two parties said the Congress sources.

“We were in process of forming a Maha Vikas Aghadi with Shiv Sena and NCP which is failed due to the unreasonable demand from them,” said the sources in Congress adding that they (NCP and Shiv Sena) demanded certain seat shares which the Congress high command could not agree upon.

According to the reports, the only ally that is sticking with the congress is Goa Forward Party whose candidates deserted them by joining the BJP before the elections.

An important functionary of Goa Congress told ANI on the condition of anonymity, “NCP feels that it has lost its hold in the state as NCP’s lone Goa MLA Churchill Alemao went to TMC. NCP tried to negotiate with us. Shiv Sena has a hold in North Goa but the seat sharing formula couldn’t be formed with them.”

According to the congress sources, they have different formula for the different states, for example there is alliance between Congress and Shiv Sena in Maharashtra but Goa has different strategy all together.

According to the reports, the Shiv Sena and Congress wanted to support, Utpal Parrikar, son of former CM of Goa Late Shri Manohar Parrikar. “Utpal will be most probably contesting the Panaji seat as an Independent candidate while Congress will also have their own candidate in Panaji and as such it won’t be possible to support Utpal,” said the sources.

Earlier, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) also claimed that they offered an alliance with but Congress rejected it. Congress has announced candidates on 25 seats out of 40 seats for the assembly elections. The polls will be held on February 14 and counting of votes will take place on March 10.