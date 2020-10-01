Guirim Stretch of NH66 Causing Trouble For Vehicle Owners

Severe monsoon rainfall left the service roads leading to NH 66 Unengineered. Severely pitted with dirty water-filled potholes of different kinds. Deep, the roads are particularly dangerous for two-wheeler riders.

At Guirim, the motorists have a tough time coming from the Guirim Cross across the intersection of Green Park.

Guirim panch member Sunny Nanodkar said that the Panchayat Village had asked the PWD to carry out road repair work and that it had been done last month, but the PWD did not.

Potholes resurfaced after a recent stretch of incessant rain. “The PWD told us that they had put a hot mix layer on the damaged parts during the Ganesh Chaturthi Festival. However, during the recent heavy rains, the coating was washed away, “Nanodkar said.

PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar said all road repair work had been underway since April due to labor shortages and material shortages due to the pandemic. He said the road repair work across the state will start soon and be completed before January.

Apart from posing a danger to life, bad roads are also a financial burden on motorists’ wallets as their cars are left impaired. They said that many minor incidents have also taken place, mainly involving two-wheelers trying to find their way around the potholes.

Nanodkar said that the bumps had put a strain on the backs of the commuters, as he appealed to the authorities to fix the roads as soon as possible.