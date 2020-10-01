Goa Police To Issue Challans To Celebrity Choreographers For MV Violations on Atal Setu

After videos of choreographers, Remo D’Souza, and Salman Yusuf Khan riding bikes on Atal Setu bridge went viral yesterday, it is now learned that the Goa Police will issue necessary challans for traffic violations committed.

The two had posted videos of themselves riding a two-wheeler on the Atal Setu bridge late night. This was followed by much backlash from many, as they pointed out that they were violating the rules.

The state administration has banned the riding of two-wheelers along the Atal Setu bridge because of strong winds and has also banned motorists from stopping their vehicles on the bridge.

“The rains and the ride… #goa is amazing isn’t it,” was what Salman Y. Khan had captioned his 34-sec long video with Shakti Mohan riding pillion with him.

Also, the two were not seen wearing face masks while riding, which is mandatory in the state.

Loading...

Remo D’Souza’s video had also gone viral along with Salman’s for the exact same reasons.

As reported, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Salim Sheikh said that the department has taken cognizance of the Motor Vehicle Act violation by both the choreographers.

He stated that the challans will be issued to the choreographers once they are able to trace the details of the bikes in the video.

The two had taken down their videos yesterday after severe criticism from the public.