Decapitated Body of A Girl Child Found At Siridao Goa

A decapitated body of a small girl has found in the Siridao area. The incident is much unheard of, and till now it is not clear as to when the incident occurred and what exactly happened.

The girl is expected to be around 2-years old. The images of her ‘cut body’ were circulated and only then the general public realized about the incident.

According to sources, only the hands, legs, and head parts of her body were found, while the main body is missing. This also raises serious questions whether any of her body organs were illegally sold or trafficked.

“She’s a young girl child, and her body to be dumped in pieces near a garbage bin is really heartbreaking. We are talking about UP, but all this is happening in our very own Goa,” said Cecille Rodrigues.

Till now however it is not clear whether any parent has come forward with a missing complaint as such, but the issue has shaken communities across Goa.

Locals have asked for the Chief Minister to intervene and look into the matter as it is of utmost shock.

The police however have not divulged any information and it is not clear yet as to what exactly transpired to led to such a brutal incident.

The images reportedly began making rounds yesterday night, and after a local group approached the Agaissaim police station today, whose jurisdiction the Siridao area falls under, it came to realize that the incident occurred a week ago, but no information about the case was shared by the police.

The information, if shared could have helped provide some leads into the case, many argue.