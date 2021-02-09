Goa to be Atmanirbhar in fishing industry

Union Fisheries Minister Giriraj Singh, who is on a three days official visit to Goa, stated that Goa has the potential to be a major ‘fish exporter’ in the country on Saturday at the fish processing unit at Cuncolim Industrial Estate. He was accompanied by the State Fisheries Minister, Filipe Neri Rodrigues and Cuncolim MLA, Clafasio Dias.

While interacting with the media, Minister Giriraj Singh said, “There is a huge scope to export around eight to ten lakh metric tonnes of fish from Goa.”

“As part of Central Government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat, Fisheries Ministry is planning to make Goa Atmanirbhar in fishing industry. In the past, Goa’s economy was based on the mining industry but now there is a big scope to make fishing as Goa’s economical base. I had discussed with the various departments and organisations such as National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) and Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) and other stakeholders, who are into fishing business to develop blue sea business in Goa,” said Union Fisheries Minister.

“In the last two days the Union Minister has met various associations and people who are in the fishing industry. The State Government along with Centre will fix all issues which are putting hurdle to expand the fishing business. Our motto is to make Goa Atmanirbhar in fishing and to find out ways and means to boost the fishing economy,” said State Fisheries Minister, Filipe Neri Rodrigues

“If anyone is not following the rule of the land, it’s the State Government, who has to act and not tolerate illegalities,” said Giriraj Singh when concerns were raised regarding the pollution issue at the fish meal plants in Cuncolim.