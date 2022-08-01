Goa Police Arrests History Sheeter From Mumbai While Entering at Casino

The casino is the right place in Goa where one finds most of the people from dark areas as they go to Casinos to spend all their hard-robbed money. In one such incident, Goa Police arrested the hardened criminal and a history-sheeter from Mumbai while he was on his way to get on board at a Casino in Goa.

According to the reports, the history-sheeter wanted by Mumbai police in more than 30 cases including, Murder and extortion was arrested by Goa Police on Saturday night while he was trying to enter one of the offshore Casinos anchored in Mandovi river at Panaji Goa.

According to North Goa SP, Goa Police had also recovered the firearm with five live rounds from him. “The accused Vikrant alias Vicky Dattatrey Deshmukh, been wanted by Mumbai police for the past four years, and was in Goa for “recreational purposes”, said SP Sobit Saksena adding that Goa police received the specific inputs from Mumbai police and set the trap. “We had set the trap near Casinos and we managed to identify Vikrant Deshmukh, and when Panaji police tried to arrest him, he tried to run. After a short chase, he has apprehended him.”

The Accused was serving the jail term of 10 years for the 33 cases booked against him and now Maharastra police have booked him under one more case in Goa for illegal possession of Firearms, said the sources.

Goa Police feel that the accused was not alone and there was another suspect who was present with him at the time of his arrest police are in process of trying to establish his identity. “As per preliminary investigations, he was in Goa for a short stay, and so far, he said that he was here only for recreational purposes, but we are trying to look into it in detail if he had any plans of committing any crime or conspiracy in Goa. He was staying in Calangute,” said Saksena.

Goa Police has also attached the mobile phones, SUV and the Country made pistol with five live rounds from Deshmukh. “Criminals coming here should get rid of the misconception that they can come and stay in Goa. Goa police are sincere in maintaining peace and security in Goa. We pursue all inputs about criminals hiding in Goa. We are also implementing ‘know your neighbour’ and ‘know your police officer’, which has been launched with the intention to get information about criminals that may be hiding here,” Saksena said.

The operation of the arrest of the criminal was done in the joint support of the Mumbai police, Senior PI from Navi Mumbai crime branch Vijaysingh Bhosle, was present in Goa. “We are doing close monitoring with the casinos,” Saksena said. “They have a very good system of keeping all records of those visiting, and they have CCTV systems. I would also urge other commercial establishments like clubs, restaurants, and malls to have a similar system, where they record the entry of people visiting as it is a very big deterrent.”

