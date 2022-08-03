Family Arrived From Dubai, Picked Up Cab at Airport, Two Killed in Accident

Here another case of rash and negligent driving came into the light when the cab driver on his way to Margao from Goa airport hit the divider and rammed into the compound wall killing an elderly couple who arrived from Dubai.

According to the reports, the accident took place in the wee hours of the day when the family arrived from Dubai had booked a cab from Goa Airport and were travelling towards Cuncolim at around 5.45 am on Tuesday.

The report stated that two died on the spot in the accident while three were injured seriously when the speeding cab hit the divider on the road before ramming into the compound wall near Margao Town City in south Goa.

According to the PTI report, the accident took place between Navelim and Cuncolim villages around 5.45 am, when the taxi, which was hired to pick up a family from the Dabolim airport. The couple, Joaquim Rodrigues (72) and his wife Lina Albertina (74), was killed, while their daughter, granddaughter and driver sustained injuries in the accident.

According to the police, the taxi driver had dozed off at the wheel and lost control of the vehicle. The injured persons are undergoing treatment at the Goa Medical College and Hospital, the official said.