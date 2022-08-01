Vinayak Pai Has been Appointed as Managing Director of TATA Projects Limited

TATA projects, one of India’s fastest-growing infrastructure companies has appointed Mr Vinayak Pai as the New Managing Director. Mr Pai, taking over the reign from Mr Vinayak Deshpande possesses the wide experience of more than three decades with leading engineering and EPC companies where he held key positions across various teams working towards Engineering Design, Technology Licensing, Project Management, Business Development, and Operations and his appointment comes into the force from 22nd July 2022.

The former Managing Director Mr Vinayak Deshpande had been at the helm of Tata projects for more than a decade and he will be retiring handing over the responsibilities to Mr Pai. Vinayak Pai holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune. He further completed his master’s in Management Studies from Symbiosis, Pune, and an Executive MBA in Business Administration and Management from IIT Bombay – Shailesh J. Mehta School of Management.

Speaking on his appointment Mr Pai said that he is fortunate to take up the position of MD at Tata Projects, “I am fortunate to take up this role at Tata Projects during this phase when infrastructure is the growth engine of the Indian economy. I envision this to be a great opportunity to transform and continue to strengthen the foundation of this company that has played a vital role in building the nation,” he said adding that he will assure that he will be driving the project excellence through 3 key pillars of success. “Safe and digitally enabled delivery, sustainable and profitable growth, and creating a diverse workforce focusing on skill enhancement and growth opportunities for our employees.”

Mr Pai is also an avid speaker and an active member of the Industry and he has been associated with various forums as a speaker on a panel of the Society of Petroleum Engineers he had also served as a Commissioner at the Energy Transition Commission UK.

TATA project company is majorly involved in the national infrastructure building provided the turnkey end-to-end solutions to set up the fully integrated rail and metro lines, commercial buildings and townships, data centres and airports, power generation plants, power transmission and distribution systems, oil and gas refineries, chemical process plants, water and wastewater management solutions, complete mining and metal purification systems.

It is currently executing some of the most marquee projects across India such as the New Parliament Building, Jewar Airport, and Refinery Units at Barmer, Mumbai Trans-Harbour Link, Multiple Stretches of Dedicated Freight Corridors, and Metro Rail Lines across multiple cities such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Lucknow, Ahmedabad and Chennai.

The company is driven to deliver projects on time, using world-class project management techniques and has uncompromising standards for ethics, safety and sustainability.