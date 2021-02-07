Dhirios Held At Utorda in South Goa; Animal Rescue Group Write To DGP

The cruelty against animals have not yet stopped in Goa and Illegal Dhiros have been going on openly in the various parts of Goa. to sort these illegal activities and to save the animals from suffering the People For Animal (PFA) Goa has written a letter to the Director-General of Police to probe into the four dhirios held in Utorda recently.

According to the letter, on 2 February a Dhirio was held in Utorda. “Considering the high betting averages the fight was not stopped, even when the bull was retreating,” says the letter. The people witnessing the event hassled the losing bull which led the bull frightened and it hastened into the fields towards the railway crossing.

The bullfighting events, also known as Dhirios in Goa were banned in 1997 by the High Court in order to avert animal cruelty.

Since a train was to pass by shortly, the rail crossing was closed. The bull frightfully banged against the yellow metal barrier “completely twisting and damaging it” which caused severe injuries to the bull, mentioned the letter.

However, there is no information about the bull being either treated or if it survived the injuries.

According to PFA, many people had witnessed the four dhirios which involved “large sums of betting” and that these events were illegal and needed to be looked into.

Besides the DGP, the letter has been submitted to the Verna Police Station and the South Goa District Collector as well.

Meanwhile, on Friday the Colva Police detained two individuals for conducting a dhirio at Benaulim. The police also averted two other dhirios at Seraulim and Fatrade- Varca.

“The police have arrested two persons – Mohammad Rehan Mujawar, resident of Navelim and Paresh alias Chotu Rebello, resident of Goa Velha for organizing the dhirio at Benaulim, at 5 pm. Earlier, at around 4.30 pm, two dhirios were prevented from being staged at Seraulim and Fatrade-Varca,” stated Colva PI, Melson Colaco.