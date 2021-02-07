A 70-Year-Old Senior Citizen Was Stabbed by Minor Boy During Theft Bid

Crime is on the rise in Goa as the cases of robberies, Riots and murder kept popping up on a daily basis. In one of the shocking incidents, a 70-year-old senior citizen from Colva was stabbed by a minor boy during the attempt of a robbery.

According to the Colva Police, the boy entered the house owned by the senior citizen with an intention of committing theft. According to the police, this is not the first attempt made by the said minor boy who is a resident of Delhi.

The reports state that the minor boy had tried to slit the throat of a senior citizen and stabbed in his back in an attempt to commit a murder.

“The minor boy who is a native of Delhi has a previous criminal background and is known for committing such crimes and earlier he was caught by the locals when he once again visited the house to commit theft. He was later handed over to the police.” said the police official from Colva Police station.

Police said the boy entered the house through the back door on Tuesday and reached the first floor where he was seen by the senior citizen Valerian Thomas Vaz. On being questioned by Vaz over entry into his house, the minor boy attacked Vaz with a knife, seriously injuring him, and thereafter escaped from the house.

Currently, Vaz is undergoing treatment at Hospicio Hospital where he was admitted after being stabbed by the minor boy.

On receiving a complaint from Vaz’s wife, police conducted a search to nab the boy. They used the services of a fingerprint expert and dog squad. Police also took the help of a forensic team from Goa Forensic Science Laboratory, Verna.

According to the reports, it was the second attempt done by the on the next day when he went to Vaz’s house with the intention to commit theft was caught by the locals, his time in the compound of the house, and headed over the Colva police.

The police have recorded the statement of Vaz and also checked CCTV footage. A case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian penal code has been registered by the police against the minor boy. Police have recovered the knife used in the crime from the minor, who has been sent to Apna Ghar. Police sub-inspector Melito Fernandes is investigating the case.

The question here is, why police did not search and arrest the boy on Tuesday itself and waited for the locals to catch him and handed it over to the police only when he made another attempt.

What if the boy had not come back once again to the same place with the intention of commit the crime and fled from the state?

Most of the cases do not see the light of justice and many cases do not even reach the investigation table as police only book NC and not register the FIR to avoid the court cases and followups.