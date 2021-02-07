Private Taxi Operators Strikes Again; 3 GoaMiles Drivers Assaulted At Calangute

The issues between the APP aggregator GoaMiles and the Local Taxi Operators has not yet come to any settlement and in one of the recent incidents, the members of the “Taxi Owners Union” and four others had attacked 3 GoaMiles cabbies at Calangute on Friday Night.

According to the reports, this incident took place when the GoaMiles cabbies went to pick the passengers at Calangute on Friday night. The incident occurred in two different locations.

The injured drivers of GoaMiles APP Aggregators had been taken to a hospital and were discharged later.

Two FIRs have been registered against the accused, Yogesh Govekar a resident of Anjuna, and four other individuals who were involved in this incident, according to Nolasco Raposo, Calangute Police Inspector.

The first occurrence took place at Agarwaddo in Calangute. The FIR regarding this incident has been registered by Suresh Naik, the GoaMiles driver. The complaint said that after dropping his customer at a hotel in Baga the GoaMiles driver, Suresh Naik had stopped his vehicle on the way near a store to buy a bottle of water, the accused went to the driver and questioned him if he was a GoaMiles driver and after receiving a yes in reply, Govekar, and the others started beating him up and also damaged his car.

The investigating officer of this incident, Police sub-inspector Vikas Daykar said the case has been registered under Sections 143, 147, 323, 427, 506(II) r/w 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He also mentioned that a police team had gone to Anjuna at Govekar’s residence but he was not to be found there.

The second occurrence took place at Gaurawaddo Calangute. Mehboob Nadal, a 28-year-old GoaMiles driver has filed a complaint against this incident.

Nadal stated that he and another driver who was accompanying him were attacked at Gaurawaddo and the accused also damaged the car. Nadal received a call on the app to pick a customer from a hotel in Gaurawaddo after dropping off his customer at a hotel in Candolim from the Dabolim airport.

According to Police sub-inspector Naveen Desai, the investigating officer of this case, the case has been registered under Sections 143, 147, 341, 323, 427, 504, r/w 149 of IPC.

There have been no arrests made yet but the police have said that they are searching for the accused as they are on the run.

Concurrently, Yogesh Govekar says that he has no criminal record and that he is not running away and has denied his involvement in this incident in a video which he uploaded on social media. He also mentioned that GoaMiles and the Government have planned this to defame him and the taxi union.