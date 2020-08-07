Continuous Rainfall Paralyses The State; Several Villages Flooded in Sattari

The rainfall in Goa crossed the 100-inch mark after the state witnessed heavy rainfall along with gusty winds over the last two days. A few landslides, along with uprooting of trees and flooding was reported across the state.

The Goa Observatory of the Indian Metrological Department (IMD) reported that this is the second-fastest time in a decade that the state has crossed the 100-inch rainfall mark. Since June 1, Goa received 101.66 inches of rainfall as calculated by the IMD Goa centre.

A landslide was reported along the Goa-Belgaum national highway, along with another on the Castle Rock-Vasco railway line. Early today morning, a portion of a five-meter tunnel wall also collapsed in Pernem area, causing major delays along with diversions of train routes along the Konkan railway route.

In North Goa, talukas of Pernem and Sattari were affected badly, as a flood-like situation developed in many areas. Reports stated that the Sal village was underwater after the gates of the Tillari Dam were opened without any warning to the residents by the Water Resource Department.

Loading...

Many remote villages were cut-off, as people were unable to move out of their homes due to waterlogging. Power outages were also witnessed in many areas as trees were uprooted which fell on electricity poles.

The IMD has stated that the severe monsoon activity over the last couple of days was a result of a low-pressure area developed which will move towards central India by August 7.

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Sanquelim where he took stock of the situation at the water control pump station there. Deputy Chief Minister Manohar Ajgaonkar also inspected the flood-hit areas in Pernem along with the Deputy Collector.

The Tillari left bank canal also collapsed and as a result majority of Pernem – almost 80 per cent – will not have a water supply for almost three days.

The state fire department has reported distress call 24×7 from across the state, with nearly 200 calls of the uprooting of trees and damages to property.